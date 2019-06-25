TODAY |

Dunedin man aiming to break Kiwi record at Death Valley ultra-marathon

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Dunedin and Otago
John McKenzie

Home to the hottest temperature ever recorded on the planet, Death Valley is not a place many Kiwis would pick for a mid-winter escape.

For Dunedin ultra-marathon runner Glenn Sutton however, he’s picked the soaring desert as the venue for his latest conquest.

Starting on July 15, he’ll run 217 kilometres in temperatures ranging from the low forties to the high fifties.

"They don’t call it the toughest foot race in the world for nothing," he told 1 NEWS.

Sutton will become the first Kiwi to attempt the race for a third time, after finishing it in both 2014 and 2015.

His goal this time though is to become the quickest Kiwi, aiming to cross the finish line in less than 36 hours and 32 minutes.

"If you complete the course in under 48 hours, you get a belt buckle and a t-shirt," he says.

His training involves running a 100km every week. While much of it is outside in the freezing Dunedin winter, a lot of it is done inside his custom-built heat-box.

Sutton powers the heavily-insulated box with three high-powered heaters, with temperatures getting up to the mid-forties.

The Dunedin runner has even managed to draw the attention of one of New Zealand’s biggest breweries, with Emerson’s creating a beer dedicated to Sutton’s mission.

Called - Into The Valley - the company have given the brew a low 2.17 per cent alcohol rating, to match the 217 km journey Sutton will be running.

But with temperatures at last year’s event getting up to an unofficial 58C, Sutton’s first choice of drink at the finish line, might just have to be water.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Glenn Sutton is headed for the California desert to try and complete the feat in less than 48 hours. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Dunedin and Otago
John McKenzie
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching
2
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
5
Warriors table massive offer for controversial Broncos prop Matt Lodge - report
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Luuka Jones of New Zealand

Luuka Jones makes history with NZ's first K1 medal at Canoe Slalom World Cup
1 NEWS

Black Sox's world title hopes come to an end with semi loss to Japan despite Nathan Nukunuku's home run heroics
1 NEWS

Joel Evans, Ben Enoka hit back-to-back home runs in huge six-run innings as Black Sox knock out Aussies in quarter-finals
In this Tuesday, June 18, 2019 photo, WBA super featherweight champion Andrew Cancio trains at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles. Cancio is a boxing champion who also works for the Southern California Gas Company, and he plans to keep his day job even after his lucrative rematch with Alberto Machado in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Gas technician by day, world boxing champ by night - 'It's something that I have to do'