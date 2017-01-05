 

Duco Events set to bring Manny Pacquiao down under

Australian welterweight Jeff Horn will fight the legendary Manny Pacquiao in April, but his promoters Duco Events are now on a mission to ensure the bout takes place on home soil.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 05: Manny Pacquiao lands a right on Jessie Vargas during their WBO welterweight championship fight at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao lands a right on Jessie Vargas during their WBO welterweight championship fight at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas.

Source: Getty

Horn has been locked in to face Pacquiao on Sunday, April 23, Duco confirmed on Tuesday.

But venue for the fight is up in the air, with Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, the Middle East and the United States all under consideration.

Horn, 28, is undefeated after 17 professional fights and last month knocked out South African veteran Ali Funeka while Arum was ringside in Auckland.

Arum has been enamoured with the former schoolteacher and 2012 Olympian ever since and believes he has the ability and image to carve out a US fanbase.

Pacquiao, 38, captured the WBO welterweight title for the third time in his last fight against Jessie Vargas in November.

He has a 59-6-2 record but has not knocked out an opponent since Miguel Cotto in 2009.

