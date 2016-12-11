 

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Duco Events will again make a push for public funding, in order to keep Joseph Parker's upcoming WBO title defence fight in New Zealand.

David Higgins spoke after the fight about where the Kiwi heavyweight will fight next, with plenty of options to chose from.
Co-owner David Higgins has spoken about the likelihood of Parker's next fight being announced within a fortnight, with a bout to be scheduled for April.

"We have had a solid, concrete discussion ... everyone is on the same page, we are getting close," Higgins told Fairfax.

"I can't announce anything now because there is still work to be done. Hopefully in a couple of weeks I'll be in a position to do that."

Higgins also said that Duco and Team Parker will in the hunt for public funding, similar to Parker's last fight with Andy Ruiz.

The Kiwi heavyweight says he wants to "dominate the heavyweight division" after securing the WBO title.
"We will be looking for sponsorship support and maybe even hopefully city or government (funding) if we can defend it in New Zealand. That would be wonderful if it's possible," Higgins continued.

Britain's Hughie Fury has been touted as Parker's next opponent, with Higgins confirming that he is being considered seriously by organisers.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren echoed the sentiment's taking to his website to back a fight between the two.

"He will get his fight against the WBO champion Joseph Parker in the first third of the year, something we are working out at the moment and trying to get the deal done," Warren wrote.

The newly crowned heavyweight champ achieved his goal on the world stage last night.
British fighter David Price and American Jarrell Miller have also been suggested as potential opponents.

