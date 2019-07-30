TODAY |

Drug-tainted Australian swimmer Shayna Jack holds back tears at briefing

AAP
Drug-tainted swimmer Shayna Jack has held back tears as she walked in to a briefing on her positive test to a banned substance.

Flanked by her mother and lawyer, Jack walked through a media pack for the briefing with Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) officials in Brisbane today.

The 20-year-old is facing a four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp ahead of the world championships in South Korea.

Jack denies knowingly taking the drug but faces an uphill battle to avoid serving the full ban.

Jack and her lawyer are expected to give brief statements to the media following the briefing.

Shayna Jack failed a drug test while a teammate protested former doper Sun Yang’s return to the pool.
Source: Nine
