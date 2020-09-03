TODAY |

Drink bottle infringement sees Julian Alaphilippe lose Tour de France yellow jersey

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Britain's Adam Yates is the new leader of the Tour de France after Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the yellow jersey in a controversial finale to stage five.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Frenchman was filmed drinking from a bottle given to him by a team support member. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Frenchman was given a 20-second penalty on stage five for taking a bottle from a team support member inside the final 20km.

The stage was won by Team Jumbo Visma rider Wout van Aert, teammate of New Zealander George Bennett.

Yates is now three seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic in the race to win the Tour de France.

"This is not the way I'd imagined taking the yellow jersey," said Yates.

"If I'm honest, no one wants to take the jersey like this."

"I was looking to take the jersey on stage seven anyway so I'll go in with the same tactic - try to win the stage and see what happens."

Alaphilippe had been ahead of Yates by four seconds and looked to have done enough to keep the yellow jersey in Privas.

But images showed him being handed a bottle with 17.8km to go.

According to governing body, the UCI, cyclists can't take food or drink in the final 20km of a stage.

Jack Bauer the best of the New Zealanders, finishing the stage in 76th.

Other Sport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
High-profile sportsman tries again for name suppression in methamphetamine case
2
Drink bottle infringement sees Julian Alaphilippe lose Tour de France yellow jersey
3
Storm and Kiwis star Brandon Smith makes NRL 'dreams reality' despite broken jaw
4
Mt Ruapehu parking website latest victim of targeted cyber attack
5
Youth America's Cup called off after international teams denied border exemptions
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

George Bennett's teammate takes out fourth stage of Tour de France, Alaphilippe still overall leader

Andy Murray comes from behind to win epic first round US Open match

Decision expected soon on who world champion Springboks will play this year

American Magic calls in the reinforcements with second boat en route to Auckland