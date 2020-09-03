Drink bottle infringement sees Julian Alaphilippe lose Tour de France yellow jersey

Britain's Adam Yates is the new leader of the Tour de France after Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the yellow jersey in a controversial finale to stage five.

The Frenchman was given a 20-second penalty on stage five for taking a bottle from a team support member inside the final 20km.

The stage was won by Team Jumbo Visma rider Wout van Aert, teammate of New Zealander George Bennett.

Yates is now three seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic in the race to win the Tour de France.

"This is not the way I'd imagined taking the yellow jersey," said Yates.

"If I'm honest, no one wants to take the jersey like this."

"I was looking to take the jersey on stage seven anyway so I'll go in with the same tactic - try to win the stage and see what happens."

Alaphilippe had been ahead of Yates by four seconds and looked to have done enough to keep the yellow jersey in Privas.

But images showed him being handed a bottle with 17.8km to go.

According to governing body, the UCI, cyclists can't take food or drink in the final 20km of a stage.