Dragon boat team of breast cancer survivors chart 'sink or paddle' rebirth

The Paddling Pinkies are hard to miss, a little bit cheeky, as well as charming, cackling and competitive.

All 22 of the dragon boat team are breast cancer survivors — and now, cinema stars.

"[It's an] amazing bunch of women, absolutely formidable, passionate, sincerely passionate and just loving life, hilarious," Pink Paddler Liz Thorne told Seven Sharp.

Thorne says they "keep it real" in the documentary, including some language that may be a bit blue.

"We keep it real because when you have been through what we have been through, there's no time for niceties."

The Pinkies Are Back charts their "sink or paddle" rebirth, after their crew numbers dropped dramatically and there were only seven members left on the team.