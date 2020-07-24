Dr Anthony Fauci wildly off the mark with opening pitch of Yankees baseball game

Dr Anthony Fauci, one of those in charge of the US' Covid-19 response, showed why he never made it in the big leagues today.
Dr Fauci was at the New York Yankees v Washington Nationals game to throw out the first pitch on baseball's opening day at National Park, Washington.
However, it didn't quite go as planned, with Dr Fauci throwing a wild pitch that went to the far right of the catcher, bouncing along the deck well before it would have reached him had it hit the mark.
Dr Fauci is a big fan of the world champ Washington Nationals and the night went from bad to worse for him as the Yankees jumped out to a 4 - 1 lead before a rain delay halted play in the sixth innings.