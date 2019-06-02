'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is the only blemish on new boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr's record, but the American-Mexican fighter admitted after his monumental win that he isn’t interested in a rematch.

Parker defeated Ruiz Jr in 2016 by majority decision to claim the WBO heavyweight title, before the Kiwi lost his belt to Anthony Joshua last year in April after a unanimous win to the Brit.

Ruiz Jr, 29, told reporters in New York after his stunning seventh round TKO win over Joshua that he's just soaking up the moment.

"I don't really care anymore [avenging loss to Parker]," said Ruiz Jr.

"When I fought him [Parker] I trained myself and a lot of people don't know that.

"I did some interviews and I trained myself for that fight. And I feel I won and now I am the WBO [heavyweight] champion of the world.

"I'm just happy, I just want to take this moment [and share it] with my family and my kids and just enjoy it."