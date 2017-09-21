 

'I don't need a referee… I'm gonna knock him out' - cocky Hughie Fury taunts Joseph Parker over referee appointment

British heavyweight Hughie Fury has taunted Joseph Parker, ahead of the pair's WBO title fight in Manchester this Sunday.

The British fighter is confident he'll defeat the Kiwi heavyweight in Manchester on Sunday.
After Terry O'Connor was appointed referee of the bout, despite being non-neutral in favour of Fury, the Englishman was replaced by compatriot Marcus McDonnell, with O'Connor shifting to a role as a fight judge.

Fury though, is ignoring the uproar around the officiating appointments, saying that he'll defeat Parker regardless.

"I don't need a referee," Fury said.

"I believe I'm gonna knock him out."

"I'm super confident."

