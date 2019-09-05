'Don't let anyone stop you' - Kiwi-based refugee swimmer takes another step towards Olympic dream

Kiwi-based Syrian refugee swimmer Eyad Masoud's dream of competing at next year's Tokyo Olympics has taken another step closer to becoming a reality - awarded an IOC Refugee Athlete Support Scholarship this afternoon.

Having moved to New Zealand from war-torn Syria, Masoud's scholarship will help fund his Olympic dream, covering living costs to allow him to train full time.

The 24-year-old has been supporting himself during his training, also having to work to pay bills while studying for an engineering degree. Not anymore, though.

"It relieves the worry of, 'Am I going to be able to buy next week's groceries?'" coach David Wright told 1 NEWS.

"That provides an environment which is certainly beneficial to his swimming."

Most significantly, though, Masoud is now eligible for the IOC's refugee team for next year's Olympics, making his sacrifice all the more worth it.