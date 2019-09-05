TODAY |

'Don't let anyone stop you' - Kiwi-based refugee swimmer takes another step towards Olympic dream

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi-based Syrian refugee swimmer Eyad Masoud's dream of competing at next year's Tokyo Olympics has taken another step closer to becoming a reality - awarded an IOC Refugee Athlete Support Scholarship this afternoon.

Having moved to New Zealand from war-torn Syria, Masoud's scholarship will help fund his Olympic dream, covering living costs to allow him to train full time.

The 24-year-old has been supporting himself during his training, also having to work to pay bills while studying for an engineering degree. Not anymore, though.

"It relieves the worry of, 'Am I going to be able to buy next week's groceries?'" coach David Wright told 1 NEWS.

Source: 1 NEWS

"That provides an environment which is certainly beneficial to his swimming."

Most significantly, though, Masoud is now eligible for the IOC's refugee team for next year's Olympics, making his sacrifice all the more worth it.

"It doesn't matter what your circumstances is," Masoud told 1 NEWS. "If you're keen to do something and you're really good at it, dont' let anyone stop you."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Syrian Eyad Masoud wil compete for the international refugee team at Tokyo 2020. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks won't make RWC final, says man who led England's disastrous 2015 campaign
2
Watch exclusive first footage of Team NZ's high-tech 2021 America's Cup boat
3
Steve Hansen's advice to out of touch Ben Smith: 'Just get out there and play'
4
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
5
Exclusive: Eddie Nketia overcome with emotion on receiving NZ gear before World Athletics Championships debut
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:10

Coastguard to benefit from America's Cup, with 26 support boats set to be donated post-regatta

Team NZ to unveil new high-tech monohull for America's Cup defence on Friday

Robbie Manson says he doesn't 'want to make up number at Olympics' after poor World Rowing Championship results

Top sporting codes shifting youth focus away from hyper-competitiveness to 'fun'