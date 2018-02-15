 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I don't know much about snow' – Tongan flagbearer breaks down his new challenge

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tonga's Winter Olympics flagbearer Pita Taufatofua opened up about his switch to cross-country skiing in order to compete at this year's games in PyeongChang.

Pita Taufatofua made the switch to cross country skiing to compete in PyeongChang this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Taufatofua jumped sports to compete at this year's Winter Olympics, this time as a cross-country skier.

Speaking to media in PyeongChang last night, Taufatofua spoke about his journey to this year's games.

"I needed this new challenge," he said.

"I'm not a distance athlete, I don't know much about snow, but I'm learning."

"I learnt on roller skis throughout the year in Australia and Tonga. We had no access to funds or equipment at that stage - but we found ways." 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:20
1
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

00:15
2
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

3

'We need medals' - Kiwi freeskier desperate to break Winter Olympics medal drought

4
Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Three Kiwis included as West Tigers name five captains for new NRL season

00:39
5
Running at the same time as the Winter Olympics, the winner of the robot skiing tournament won $US10,000.

Watch: Human athletes beware! Ski Robot Challenge held in South Korea

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 