'I don't know much about snow' – Tongan flagbearer breaks down his new challenge

Tonga's Winter Olympics flagbearer Pita Taufatofua opened up about his switch to cross-country skiing in order to compete at this year's games in PyeongChang.

Having competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Taufatofua jumped sports to compete at this year's Winter Olympics, this time as a cross-country skier.

Speaking to media in PyeongChang last night, Taufatofua spoke about his journey to this year's games.

"I needed this new challenge," he said.

"I'm not a distance athlete, I don't know much about snow, but I'm learning."