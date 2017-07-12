'I don't fear him' - Conor McGregor vows to end Floyd Mayweather's unbeaten record

UFC star Conor McGregor has vowed to knock Floyd Mayweather out inside four rounds when they fight in their much-hyped boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26.



Irishman McGregor is confident he can achieve something which proved beyond the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Saul Alvarez and Oscar de la Hoya and beat the American.



Speaking in Los Angeles at the first stop of a four-city four-day media tour which will also take in Toronto, New York and London over the coming days, the 28-year-old said: "I am honoured to be here, to give you this spectacle.



"His little legs, his little core, his little head, I am going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.



"I am a young, confident, happy man that has worked extremely hard for this.



"He will be unconsciousness in four rounds. He has never faced this. I don't fear him.



"All I need is a gum shield. Line me up to the ring and I am good to go."



Mayweather, who brandished a cheque for $US100million at one stage -- reportedly his fee for coming out of retirement -- hit back before an expletive-laden exchange



"I don't care if it's a ring or it's an octagon, I will kick ass. I don't back down for anybody," Mayweather told the 20,000-strong crowd.



"You line them up and I will knock them down. On August 26, I'm gonna knock this b**** out too."



McGregor, who won world titles in two UFC weight divisions, was quick with his retort.



"You haven't knocked anyone out in about 20 years," he said.



Mayweather has a 49-0 record but his last knockout was almost six years.



"We talking about from the nineties to now, world champion 18 years, but it is no problem," 40-year-old Mayweather said.



"I'm not the same fighter as I was years ago, but I got enough to beat you.



"You will wave that white flag. You are going out on your face or your back.

