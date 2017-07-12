 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I don't fear him' - Conor McGregor vows to end Floyd Mayweather's unbeaten record

share

Source:

AAP

UFC star Conor McGregor has vowed to knock Floyd Mayweather out inside four rounds when they fight in their much-hyped boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

The two will meet in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas.
Source: Reuters

Irishman McGregor is confident he can achieve something which proved beyond the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Saul Alvarez and Oscar de la Hoya and beat the American.

Speaking in Los Angeles at the first stop of a four-city four-day media tour which will also take in Toronto, New York and London over the coming days, the 28-year-old said: "I am honoured to be here, to give you this spectacle.

"His little legs, his little core, his little head, I am going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.

"I am a young, confident, happy man that has worked extremely hard for this.

"He will be unconsciousness in four rounds. He has never faced this. I don't fear him.

McGregor is promising to leave the former champion on the canvas.
Source: Reuters

"All I need is a gum shield. Line me up to the ring and I am good to go."

Mayweather, who brandished a cheque for $US100million at one stage -- reportedly his fee for coming out of retirement -- hit back before an expletive-laden exchange

"I don't care if it's a ring or it's an octagon, I will kick ass. I don't back down for anybody," Mayweather told the 20,000-strong crowd.

"You line them up and I will knock them down. On August 26, I'm gonna knock this b**** out too."

McGregor, who won world titles in two UFC weight divisions, was quick with his retort.

"You haven't knocked anyone out in about 20 years," he said.

Mayweather has a 49-0 record but his last knockout was almost six years.

Both fighters were keen to talk trash at today's press conference.
Source: Reuters

"We talking about from the nineties to now, world champion 18 years, but it is no problem," 40-year-old Mayweather said.

"I'm not the same fighter as I was years ago, but I got enough to beat you.

"You will wave that white flag. You are going out on your face or your back.

"God only made one thing perfect, and that is my boxing record."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The people of Christchurch braved near freezing conditions to welcome the Auld Mug.

'It's just unreal' – Peter Burling praises hardy Cantabrians for turning out for America's Cup parade in chilly conditions

00:51
2
Bauer was struck by France's Nacer Bouhanni in this morning’s ride.

Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

00:30
3
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

00:30
4
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

01:11
5
Not even a rain interval could cool off the American firecracker in her quarter-finals loss to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Watch: Fiery Coco Vandeweghe throws trademark tennis tantrum at Wimbledon umpire over 'total baloney' call

01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:36
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ