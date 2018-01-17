 

Don't back down! Watch as Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker eyeball each other at press conference

The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:28
1
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

00:30
2
The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Colin de Grandhomme onslaught sees Black Caps complete solid victory over Pakistan

00:30
3
The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Black Caps pick up 11th straight win after Colin de Grandhomme blitz against Pakistan

00:29
4
The former champion defeated German Tatjana Maria in straight sets.

'I cherish these moments' - Maria Sharapova beams after Australian Open first round win

00:22
5
Norwegian rider Daniel Hoelgaard (FdJ) crashed heavily on the last bend on day one of Tour Down Under.

Rider brutally slams into advertising hoarding after getting unstuck ahead of final sprint at Tour Down Under

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.


00:26
The Hutton's Shearwater appeared to be exhausted, appearing far from its natural habitat out at sea.

Endangered native seabird rescued after bypassing security at TVNZ in Auckland

The Hutton's shearwater appeared to be exhausted, paying a visit far from its natural habitat out at sea.


 
