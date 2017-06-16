 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'I don't appreciate the booing' – Nascar driver Danica Patrick confronts fans after snubbing autograph request

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The stress of repeatedly turning left at 300kmh perhaps got too much for Nascar pioneer Danica Patrick this week, as she confronted fans who booed her at a meet in Pennsylvania.

The pioneering Nascar driver may have lost a few fans after this incident.
Source: NBC Sports

Walking through pit lane following a problematic race, Patrick was booed and turned immediately around to go over and address the issue with dissatisfied fans.

"Since I'm old, instead of taking the booing, I want to tell you I'm doing the very best I can. I mean, If you're a real fan, you know that my job is not to sign autographs, right?" Patrick said.

"I don't appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. You know what I mean? I'm a person, too. I have feelings.

"Please just be supportive fans. I'll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car".

Patrick’s speech had a mixed effect on the fans, with one encouraging her to "keep your chin up".

But another fan was not won over saying: "you didn’t sign on the way out either". 

Related

1 NEWS

'Oh my God!' NASCAR ace Kyle Busch shocks unsuspecting fan in heartwarming encounter
1 NEWS

'A sign from God' - NASCAR driver hit by firework, goes on to win race
1 NEWS

Scary moment as fireworks strikes NASCAR driver

00:44
Speedway fan captures spectacular crash on camera in the United States

'Almost caught a car in the face last night': Nascar punter films horror smash

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

00:27
2
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks


00:29
3
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

00:28
4
The pioneering Nascar driver may have lost a few fans after this incident.

'I don't appreciate the booing' – Nascar driver Danica Patrick confronts fans after snubbing autograph request

5
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ