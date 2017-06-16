'I don't appreciate the booing' – Nascar driver Danica Patrick confronts fans after snubbing autograph request

The stress of repeatedly turning left at 300kmh perhaps got too much for Nascar pioneer Danica Patrick this week, as she confronted fans who booed her at a meet in Pennsylvania.

Walking through pit lane following a problematic race, Patrick was booed and turned immediately around to go over and address the issue with dissatisfied fans.

"Since I'm old, instead of taking the booing, I want to tell you I'm doing the very best I can. I mean, If you're a real fan, you know that my job is not to sign autographs, right?" Patrick said.

"I don't appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. You know what I mean? I'm a person, too. I have feelings.

"Please just be supportive fans. I'll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car".

Patrick’s speech had a mixed effect on the fans, with one encouraging her to "keep your chin up".