Dominant Black Ferns Sevens side outclass England, notch up second win in Sydney

A Portia Woodman hat-trick has set up the Black Ferns Sevens for another big win at the women's world series sevens tournament in Sydney.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The New Zealanders ran in five tries to England's two in recording a 33-10 win in their second pool match on Friday.

First half tries to Michaela Blyde and Woodman gave the Black Ferns Sevens a comfortable 14-0 half-time lead.

Deborah Fleming finished off a Heather Fisher break two minutes after the restart to narrow the lead, but the Kiwis hit back almost immediately with Blyde and Woodman crossing within the space of a minute.

Last year's world women's player of the year, Woodman's third try extended the New Zealand lead to 33-5, with England gaining some respectability through Jess Breach's game-closing effort.

Earlier, Woodman had snared four tries in New Zealand's opening 48-7 win over Japan.

The Black Ferns Sevens ran in eight tries against their outmatched opponents and led 22-7 at half-time in an ominous first-up display.

Woodman used her electric pace to cross twice in each half, handed ample space against a Japanese side which struggled for possession.

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

Blyde bagged a double while New Zealand's other tries went to Ruby Tui and Stacey Waaka.

Series defending champions New Zealand are determined to atone for their fifth placing at the opening leg in Dubai in December, when they were shocked by the United States in the quarter-finals.

They won five of six tournaments last season and were runners-up in Sydney.