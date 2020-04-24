Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed

Tua Tagovailoa signed a US$30.275 million (NZ$49.9 million), four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

Tua Tagovailoa. Source: Getty

The contract includes a $19.6 million (NZ$32.3 million) signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.

Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.