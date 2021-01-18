What does American Magic's capsize mean for this week's racing?

American Magic's withdrawal from racing in the last two round robins of the America's Cup Challenger Selection Series raises questions about what will happen on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By this morning the upcoming race schedule for the Challenger Selection Series was still to be confirmed by race organisers.

The original programme had Team UK racing twice - once against each of the other two challengers - on Friday, American Magic in action twice on Saturday and Luna Rossa doubling up on Sunday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But a decision on whether to alter the schedule, to remove races against American Magic, has not been finalised.

After capsizing during racing on 17 January and sustaining significant damage to their AC75, American Magic confirmed they would not be racing this weekend and planned to be back for the Challenger Selection Series semi-finals starting on 29 January.

The semi-finals pit the bottom two teams, after the four round robins, against each other in a best of seven races with the winner progressing to the Challenger Selection Series finals starting on 13 February. The finals is a best of 13 race series where the first team to reach seven wins will win the trophy and the rights to challenge for the 36th America's Cup against Team New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Undefeated Team UK and challengers of record Luna Rossa had to confidentially declare to the regatta's measurement committee by 3pm today the configuration of their boats to be sailed in the next block of racing starting this week.

The teams were required to identify which of their the hull, foils, rudder and mast tube will be used.

Team UK came under fire for modifications to their boat which did not meet the AC75 class rule during the last block of racing and were fined.

The boat had passed the Measurement Committee's initial inspection but after racing Luna Rossa brought the changes to the British team's mainsail to the attention of the rule makers.