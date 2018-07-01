Dirty tactics take over as Peter Burling and Blair Tuke face off in friendly optimist race

Kiwi sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke took their partnership to a new level, facing off against each other in an optimist race having completed the Volvo Ocean Race earlier this week.

Currently in the Hague, Mapfre's Tuke and Brunel's Burling wound back the clock, each jumping into an optimist to rekindle their old rivalry.

Burling employed some underhand tactics straight away, looking to tip Tuke's boat before the first mark.

Tuke would return the favour, before Burling eventually raced home, tipping his boat after crossing the line.