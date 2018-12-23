TODAY |

Dillian Whyte unleashes devastating 11th round KO in Dereck Chisora rematch

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has claimed a stunning win over compatriot Dereck Chisora, taking victory with an 11th round knockout at London's O2 Arena.

In a true heavyweight slugfest, Whyte and Chisora battled through 11 gruelling rounds in a rematch to their 2016 classic, in which Whyte won by decision.

Chisora was twice given points deductions, firstly for a low blow in the eighth round, before again in the 11th for an elbow shot.

In the end though, Whyte's fitness proved to be the deciding factor, landing a decisive blow in the 11th to give him another victory over Chisora.

"I hurt him in the first round and I wanted to go after him but I knew I had to take my time," said Whyte afterwards.

"I worked the right hand, rattled him. He kept making the same mistake ... Boom. That money shot is going to put a lot of people away."

The win caps a metoric year for Whyte, who defeated Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in July, as he seeks a rematch with WBO, WBA and IBF title holder, Anthony Joshua.

Source: Associated Press
