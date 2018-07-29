 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the heavyweight clash between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte from the O2 Arena, London.

Main Event:
JOSEPH PARKER V DILLIAN WHYTE - Dillian Whyte wins by unanimous decision

Listen: Joseph Parker floored by monster left hook from Dillian Whyte, slumps to second professional loss despite furious finish

10:55am

That's that then. A huge congratulations to Dillian Whyte, the deserved winner on the night. For Joseph Parker, its back to the drawing board, having suffered back to back losses.

Will the Kiwi be able to bring his career back after this one? Only time will tell.

10:49am

Whyte takes the win via a unanimous decision, but immediately shows full respect to Parker. A brilliant display, Parker thanks the crowd, he's earned their respect tonight.

10:45am

It's a unanimous decision, Dillian Whyte has won.

10:42am - TWELFTH ROUND

Here we go. Final round - Joseph Parker needs a knockout in the next three minutes. Whyte just has to survive.

Whyte staying as far away as he can as Parker attacks! Parker throwing bombs now! Whyte starts to counter, 90 seconds to go. Both fighters giving this everything now, they've got nothing in the tank. 

Into the last minute, Parker's knocked Whyte down, the referee starts the count but Whyte's up! Parker has 10 seconds to win this! Whyte wraps him up and runs the clock down!

It's over, a valiant effort from Parker, but there's no way this goes his way.

10:37am - ELEVENTH ROUND

Eleventh round. Whyte on the attack straight away. Parker tries an uppercut before Whyte counters. Parker punching at thin air now. Parker throws some big shots and has Whyte in a spot of bother.

Whyte finds his composure and gets Parker back. Whyte throws a huge punch but misses and Parker attacks!

You've got to give that round to Parker as the bell goes. 

10:33am - TENTH ROUND

Tenth round begins and Parker is throwing the kitchen sink at Whyte - who is keeping his guard up.

Whyte staying back as Parker tries to make something happen, he has no power behind any of his punches though. Whyte goes forward and has Parker on the ropes once more. The bell goes. This is getting worse for Parker.

10:29am - NINTH ROUND

Into the ninth. Whyte throws some big shots but can't connect. Parker trying to force the pace, but Whyte is bossing it.

Parker throws and Whyte counters with a left! Parker is down!!! The referee lets the Kiwi get up, but Whyte can smell blood!

The Brit goes in for the kill, but Parker's still standing. Final 30 seconds of the round, and Whyte holds Parker at bay.

Another round for Whyte.

10:25am - EIGHTH ROUND

Eighth round, Parker will now have to knock Whyte out to take this. Both fighters sitting back and looking for the jab.

Parker goes forward and Whyte again counters. Whyte goes on the attack now, but Parker withstands it.

Neither fighter really connecting now, both look tired. The eighth comes to an end, another one for Whyte.

10:21am - SEVENTH ROUND 

Start of the seventh round. Parker needs to get back into this.

Whyte on the front foot straight away, Parker looks exhausted. The Kiwi throwing some wild jabs, but Whyte's counter attack is working perfectly. Whyte throwing some big shots, but can't connect. Into the final 30 of the seventh round, Whyte has Parker in the corner.

The Kiwi escapes, another round to Whyte.

10:17am - SIXTH ROUND

Round six begins. Whyte lands some big shots to the body before an uppercut! Parker struggling now, Whyte landing some more blows. 

Whyte starting to toy with the Kiwi now. End of the sixth round, Whyte takes another one.

10:13am - FIFTH ROUND

Fifth round underway. Parker gets Whyte clean, as the Brit loses his footing. Parker throwing some big punches now as Whyte keeps up his plan to counter. Both fighters landing good shots. 

Whyte has Parker on the ropes again, he's looked the better so far going forward. Parker goes for the wrap and the referee steps in. Into the final 30 seconds, the bell goes.

Parker lands some good jabs, but probably another round for Whyte.

10:09am - FOURTH ROUND

Fourth round begins, Whyte brimming with confidence. Whyte wraps Parker up against the ropes, referee intervenes. Whyte looks like he starting to tire and Parker attacks!

He has him on the ropes but Whyte counters brilliantly! Into the final 30, Whyte lands a couple more punches as the bell goes. Probably just give it to Parker.

10:05am - THIRD ROUND

Replays show that it was a clash of heads that floored Parker. Third round begins and Parker starts to land some shots. Whytewith some heavy blows on the counter.

Parker trying to use the counter now to nullify Whyte's gameplan. Final 30 seconds of the round, Parker lands a solid jab to Whyte's face. 

The bell goes, Whyte takes the third.

10:01am - SECOND ROUND

Whyte comes out swinging in the second, but Parker is too quick. Whyte seems to be content to attack on the counter, he gets Parker on the ropes but again can't land any shots.

Huge attempt at an uppercut from Parker, but he can't connect. Final 30 of the second round as Parker is hit on the counter! The Kiwi is down for the first time in his career! The bell goes, clear round to Whyte.

9:57am - FIRST ROUND

Cagey start from Parker. The Kiwi looks to keep his distance, Whyte has the superior reach. Parker looks for some quick jabs to start. He throws a shot to Whyte's body, but is hit on the counter.

Whyte lands a couple of shots to the body as Parker sticks with the jab. Whyte struggling to match Parker for speed though. Into the final 30 seconds of the first round. The first round comes to an end, you'd probably just  have to give it to Parker.

9:53am

The crowd boo Parker, and lap up Whyte. The boxers gather in the centre of the ring...

9:51am

The referee and judges are introduced. The fight just moments away!

9:48am

'Back in black' by ACDC now plays as Whyte slowly makes his way to the ring. That has to be some king of record, three songs before even getting to the ring.

9:47am

Whyte emerges from the tunnel as 'Bad Man' by Esterly plays over the PA. Oh my word, now the theme from Jaws is playing. You couldn't make this up.

9:45am

The crowd applaud as Dillian Whyte makes his first appearance of the night on the big screen.

9:44am

Parker comes out of the tunnel first, Tupac's 'Ambitionz az a ridah' is his walkout music. He gives his mum a kiss on the way, flanked by his brother John and led by his uncle.

9:39am

Here we go! Joseph Parker will walk out first, 'Sweet Caroline' blares over the PA system.

9:31am

To put Chisora's win into context - he knocked Takam out in the eighth round, it took Anthony Joshua until the 10th to get the same win.

Undercard results:
Dave Allen defeated Nick Webb - British Heavyweight title eliminator
Joshua Buatsi defeated Andrejs Pokumeiko - won WBA International light-heavyweight championship
Conor Benn defeat Cedric Peynaud - won WBA Continental welterweight championship
Katie Taylor defeated Kimberly Connor - won WBA and IBF World lightweight championship
Dereck Chisora defeated Carlos Takam - won WBA international heavyweight championship
 

9:22am

Chisora with some huge words in his post-fight speech. Calling out both Eddie Hearn - Anthony Joshua's promoter - and declaring his passport is ready to come and face Joseph Parker in New Zealand if the Kiwi wins tonight!

9:15am

So, that's the undercards all done. Only the main event remains on tonight's card. Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte will be going through their final preparations before taking to the ring.

It should be around 15-20 minutes at the earliest before that fight begins.

9:11am

Its done! Chisora knocks Takam to the canvas and he's won it! What a fight! Dereck Chisora wins in front of his home fans!!!

9:05am

HUGE sixth round! This is turning into a slugfest from these two. You'd have to say that Takam holds the advantage due to his work in the early rounds. Chisore more than capable of a knockout though.

9:00am

Chisora in real trouble at the end of the fifth, Takam has him on the ropes, but is using up a lot of energy looking for the knockout.

8:53am

We're just three rounds in, but this has been the fight of the night so far. Chisora had his moments early on, but Takam is all over him at the moment.

The bell goes for the fourth round to begin...

8:41am

Takam and Chisora begins. Chisora with the support of the home crowd early on, he grew up less than an hour away from the stadium in Finchley.

8:19am

The final undercard sees Dereck Chisora take on Carlos Takam. This could easily be a headline fight anywhere else in the world.

8:11am

Katie Taylor has defeated Kimberly Connor with a stoppage in the third round. Another undercard fight hasn't gone the distance.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte has entered the O2 Arena. 

At this rate, Parker v Whyte will (hopefully) take place around 9:00am NZT.

7:47am

We're burning through the undercard fights this morning!

Dave Allen defeated Nick Webb by KO in the British Heavyweight title eliminator, while Joshua Buatsi defeated Andrejs Pokumeiko to claim the WBA International light-heavyweight championship.

There are still three more undercard fights remaining before we see Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte.

PREVIEW

Having suffered his first career loss back in April, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker makes his return to the ring, looking for another road to a world title.

Standing in his way is UK fighter Dillian Whyte, a man whose career isn't too dissimilar to the Kiwi's with both fighters only having been defeated by the same man, Anthony Joshua.

Victory for either fighter would see a path open up for a rematch against Joshua, and the possibility of achieving unified heavyweight champion status.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Source: Getty
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
2

Listen: Joseph Parker floored by monster left hook from Dillian Whyte, slumps to second professional loss despite furious finish

3

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
4

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around
5

Lions hammer Waratahs to set up Super Rugby final replay against Crusaders
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2012 file photo Russia's Yulia Gushchina, Antonina Krivoshapka, Tatyana Firova and Natalya Antyukh react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-meter during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. The IOC said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 it has stripped Russia of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping. The IOC says Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

IAAF maintains ban against Russia from international events
00:14
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to miss three weeks after getting nailed in today's game.

MLB all-star keeping positive after 150km/h pitch fractured his wrist - 'Could've been worse!'
01:18
The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning.

'He is ripped and ready for war' - David Haye backing Joseph Parker over compatriot Dillian Whyte
01:59
Ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte, the Kiwi has weighed in two kilograms heavier than his last bout.

Watch: Kevin Barry explains Joseph Parker's new lean, mean look - 'We've changed a lot of things up'

'Best of luck tonight Dillian' - Anthony Joshua backing compatriot over Joseph Parker

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has thrown his support behind compatriot and rival Dillian Whyte, ahead of this morning's bout with Kiwi Joseph Parker in London.

Joshua, 28, is the only man to have ever defeated both fighters, handing each of them their sole career losses, bettering Whyte in 2015, while ending Parker's unbeaten run earlier this year.

Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout. Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, Joshua outlined his support for Whyte, just hours out from this morning's clash at London's O2 Arena.

"Even though we're rivals I wish you the best of luck tonight Dillian," Joshua wrote

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"Tune in tonight to support British boxing. Loving It."

Both Parker and Whyte are hopeful that a victory will see them on a path for a rematch against Joshua in the not too distant future.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke with the British heavyweight. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

$5000 reward offered to help find people responsible for leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

Pope Francis accepts resignation of McCarrick after sex abuse claims

Magnitude-6.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island

Watch: 'I'll be a National person until the day I die' – former PM John Key talks life after politics

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas

Emotional Geraint Thomas fights back tears after sealing Tour de France crown

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title on Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.

Thomas, a Welsh rider with Team Sky, takes a lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris tomorrow.

Dumoulin won the stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Chris Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.

"After a difficult day yesterday I did not think it was possible," Froome said. "I'm very, very happy. Being on the podium with Geraint is a dream."

Thomas finished third in the 20th stage, 14 seconds behind, but that was more than enough to protect the lead of more than two minutes he had at the start of the day.

Wearing an all-yellow skin suit while riding a bike in the red, white and blue colors of the British flag, the 32-year-old Thomas was the last rider to start.

With a few drops of rain falling, Thomas was quick to regain control when his wheel appeared to lock up coming around a tricky, tight corner early in the route.

At the finish, Thomas let out a loud scream and held his arms out wide in celebration. He then embraced his wife, Sara Elen, as soon as he got off his bike.

Thomas is poised to become the third British rider - and first Welshman - to win the Tour after Bradley Wiggins and Froome. Also, he can make it Sky's sixth victory in the last seven years.

Thomas claimed the yellow jersey by winning Stage 11 in the Alps, followed that up with another victory atop Alpe d'Huez a day later and then defended his advantage through the Pyrenees.

Thomas was a support rider during Froome's title rides but he became Sky's undisputed leader when Froome cracked in the grueling 17th stage through the Pyrenees.

An all-around rider who began his career on the track, Thomas helped Britain to gold medals in team pursuit at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning his full attention to road racing.

The Team Sky rider claimed his first Tour win with one stage to go this morning. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport