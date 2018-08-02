 

Dillian Whyte claims he beat Parker with broken hand and rib

1 NEWS
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has claimed he beat Joseph Parker with a broken hand and rib, that he injured preparing for the fight.

Whyte told the Off The Ball podcast he broke a rib and then two knuckles in his left hand three weeks before las weekend's fight.

He said he felt both injuries early in his unanimous points decision win over Parker last weekend, with one particular punch from the Kiwi in the first round causing Whyte pain.

The Brit defeated Parker by unanimous decision this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"He hit me in the first round, I think it was a left hook to the body, in the same spot where the ribs fractured and I thought 'oh my god, here we go,’” he said.

The Kiwi fell to a unanimous defeat in London this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"My left hook is one of my biggest punches. I hit him with the first jab in the first round and I felt the gloves filling up.

Whyte said the injuries and pain resulted in him rethinking his fight plan.

"I just thought 'let's have a war, there's no point trying to box this guy. Every time he hits me and it hurts, I'm going to hit him back as hard as I can and try and hurt him'."

Whyte admitted he was in trouble in the final round when Parker knocked him down but a lesson he learned from his loss to Anthony Joshua held him in good stead.

“I thought to myself, 'I've been through so many ups and downs in life and this is my moment. I'm not going to let Joseph Parker take this away from me'," Whyte said.

"I thought to myself, 'the last time I was in this position, I carried on slugging and I got stopped'. I thought 'you know what Dil, slug a little bit until you get some time where you can take a clean knee'. I didn't want to try and hold him and then get tagged when I was trying to hold."

Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport
Rugby league player-turned-NFL lineman Jordan Mailata is proving himself to be a multi-talented individual in the locker room of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles posted a video on their social media of Mailata singing and it’s fair to say if the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with the guitar, the Eagles have drafted a star.

Mailata, who covers the Mark Lowndes' song Hold in the video, was drafted by the Eagles with pick number 233 in this year’s draft despite never having played football.

The 160kg, 2m tall behemoth played under-20s for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before beginning his transition to become an offensive tackle in the NFL.  

The Eagles will be hoping the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with a guitar. Source: Facebook/Philadelphia Eagles
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi has weighed in on the Joseph Parker camp, saying the Samoan-Kiwi fighter needs to split with trainer Kevin Barry.

Tuilaepa said Parker was not fit in his loss to Dillian Whyte last weekend, the Samoan Observer reported.

"At least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he was not fit," he said during a local media session.

He felt that the Barry-Parker partnership had reached the end of the line, saying that he spoke with Parker about leaving Barry after he lost his unification title fight with Anthony Joshua in April.

"I told him your trainer has reached the end of his knowledge and know how in boxing, he needs to go," Tuilaepa said.

He suggested Parker should look at Freddie Roach, Manny Pacquiao’s trainer, as an option to replace Barry.

Samoa declared a half day public holiday in 2016 in recognition of Parker’s world title victory over Andy Ruiz while the government also paid Parker’s promoters $US100,000 ($147,000) to support his title defence.

In New Zealand, former Duco boss Martin Snedden advised Parker to retire after the loss to Whyte.

"The temptation is to search for that way back. I think what we've seen so far is he's really good but he's probably not quite there (with the best heavyweights)," Snedden said on The AM Show this morning.

"I think he's done a wonderful job with his career but as soon as you start getting hit the risk of the ongoing brain problems really escalates. He's done really well so far and he's looked after his money so he's well set up, he's an intelligent young kid.

"I doubt he'll make this decision but if I was him I'd get out right now."

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi and heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport
