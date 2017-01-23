 

'Die hard' Patriots fan charged for pulling fire alarm at Steelers' hotel ahead of loss

Associated Press

A Boston man described by his lawyer as a "die-hard Patriots fan" has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers from their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.

The big dance-off is happening Monday week in Houston.
Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognisance at his arraignment today on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defence looked exhausted as time and time again, New England unrelentingly found the end zone.
Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday (local time). Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.

The Pittsburgh Steelers know the danger New England's quarterback possesses.
Prosecutors say Harrison told police he was drunk and did something "stupid" on a dare. He was arrested near the hotel.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the Patriots yesterday.

His lawyer says Harrison played high school football and is embarrassed.

