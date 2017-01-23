'Die hard' Patriots fan charged for pulling fire alarm at Steelers' hotel ahead of loss

A Boston man described by his lawyer as a "die-hard Patriots fan" has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers from their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.

Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognisance at his arraignment today on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday (local time). Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.

Prosecutors say Harrison told police he was drunk and did something "stupid" on a dare. He was arrested near the hotel.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the Patriots yesterday.