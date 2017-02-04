 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

share

Source:

AAP

Danny Green was seeing double. His legs were jelly. All he could hear was a numb whirring.

Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.
Source: Fox Sport

After 11 years of waiting, just 30 seconds into his rematch against arch rival Anthony Mundine and Green was gone. Concussed.

Green had been caught in the back of the head, while not looking, by a cheap shot from Mundine as referee Frank Garza tried to break the fighters.

Garza wanted to call Friday night's fight off, then and there.

And Green's boxing legacy came down to one single question from the ref: what is the ringside doctor's name?

"I'm looking at him (the ref) going 'ahhh ahhhh ahhhh'," Green said.

"He said: 'That's it. I'm calling it off'.

"I went noooo, no, no - it's Doctor O'Neill. I just sprung into action. Bang."

Green went on to win a fight that was as tight as a tourniquet.

One judge couldn't split the boxers, scoring it 94-94. Another scored it slightly for Green, 96-94. And even Green can't believe the third judge scored 98-90 in his favour.

"I didn't win by eight points. No chance," Green said.

"It was a close fight."

Mundine has yet to speak publicly about a result which confounded some pundits.

But he did re-issue a tweet from high-profile lawyer Adam Houda: "History books will forever tell the story of how @Anthony_Mundine was robbed!!!"

Green himself holds no animosity towards Mundine - not for the late blow, not for anything.

For while their rivalry has been sour at times, Mundine always had Green's respect.

"I don't think Choc intentionally meant to do it like that. But in the heat of the moment, that is the game," he said.

"Choc proved he's a warrior ... an incredible competitor. He's a superior athlete," he said.

"He's a class act, man. I have always liked watching him fight.

"I can tell you now, he's got no shit in him. He's a goer, because I hit him with a couple of good shots and he came back hard.

"He's digging hard and really trying to put me away. And as a fighter, you become endeared to the bloke.

"His heart just wants to jump out of its chest because it's pulsating but he's digging deep.

"And you get respect for a fighter and I have always respected Choc. We don't see eye to eye, but I gained a lot more respect for Choc even though I won the fight."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:33
2
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:55
3
The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.

Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer


4
Police officers cordon off the area outside the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Police say the soldier opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris Louvre knife attack raises new security concerns over Olympic bid


00:21
5
Johnson hosted a Facebook live video from the Auckland event, with teammate Hoffman less than impressed.

'You are holding the line up' – Shaun Johnson captured bantering behind the scenes with Warriors teammate


01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ