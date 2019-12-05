'I didn't know what that meant for my career' - Eliza McCartney opens up on 2019 injury struggles

Eliza McCartney's push for another Olympic medal is in serious doubt after the Kiwi pole vaulter was diagnosed with a genetic disorder which affected the tendons in her troublesome Achilles.

The 22-year-old is now in a race against time to get to Tokyo after contemplating whether or not to pull the pin on her career following a year of being unable to compete at her best.

"This week is the first week in two months I've been able to walk normally so it's been challenging," McCartney told 1 NEWS.

"I've been in and out of a moonboot. It's been too sore to even walk in the moonboot and I've had times when I've got out of bed and it's been too sore to put weight on that side of my body."

Finally, McCartney now thinks she knows why, revealing via social media that a genetic disorder causes inflammation, particularly in her tendons.

"That's quite scary. I didn't know what that meant for my career or my pole vaulting and so at first it was really tough to get my head around, but then the fact it comes with a solution makes it so much easier."

This year has seen McCartney compete just three times, at times questioning whether or not she should continue.

"You get thoughts of 'is that the best I can do? Have I done my best? I really hope the answer's no."

McCartney is now on the mend though, properly diagnosed and medicated.

However, while she won't be able to train, compete or attempt to qualify for Tokyo until next February, McCartney is confident she's still good enough.

"In January I got two weeks of training where my pain was low enough that I could actually vault and I got 4.85m."

"I went straight to five metres and just missed it, and so that gives me so much confidence especially because only two women jumped higher than that this year."