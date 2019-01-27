TODAY |

Detroit Lions linebacker arrested for punching cop in face, not paying taxi fare

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

Trevor Bates, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions, was arrested in New York on charges that he failed to pay a taxi fare and then punched a police officer, who suffered a concussion.

Bates faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstructing governmental administration after police were called around 1:30 a.m. to a hotel near LaGuardia Airport, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Bates, 25, was taken to a police precinct house for refusing to pay the $NZ47 yellow taxi fare from Manhattan to the Hampton Inn in Queens, the prosecutor said.

Bates, originally from Maine, is being held pending arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

At the precinct house, Bates was told that as long as there were no outstanding warrants, he would receive only a desk appearance ticket and be allowed to leave, Brown said. The prosecutor said Bates refused to be fingerprinted and became increasingly agitated.

As Sgt. James O'Brien tried to calm him down, Brown said, the athlete punched him in the face and was hit with a stun gun to subdue him.

O'Brien suffered a concussion and needed stitches over his left eye, according to the prosecutor. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Bates was taken to a hospital in Queens for evaluation.

The Lions' general manager, Bob Quinn, said in a statement that the team is aware of Bates' arrest but has no further comment for now.

If convicted, Bates faces between probation and up to seven years in prison. Bates is in his first season with the Lions, appearing in nine games.

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu in action during the Day 1 of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019, FMG Stadium Waikato,Hamilton, Saturday 26th January 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019
Flying Fijians go back-to-back, dominate USA to win Hamilton Sevens title
2
Having previously labelled him the King of Pies, Norton had another swipe at the Kiwi.
'I undermined him' – Graham Norton, Anthony Joshua take aim at Joseph Parker again
3
Bader knocked out MMA star Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds.
Ryan Bader knocks out MMA star Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds to win Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix
4
Ewen Chatfield, New Zealand Black Caps, (International 1975-1989), Archive. Photo: PHOTOSPORT
'The Naenae Express has run out of steam' - At 68, Ewen Chatfield calls time on cricket career
5
Watch: Kiwi teen Zoi Sadowski-Synott adds gold, in dramatic fashion, to X Games haul
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Kenya's Jemima Jelagat Sumgong celebrates winning the women's marathon during the Summer Olympics athletics event in Rio de Janeiro.

Olympic marathon champion banned for eight years for producing false records to cover failed drug test
September 11, 2016: Cleveland Brown Offensive line during a National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

NFL's laughing stock franchise 'once inadvertently broadcast pornography at the team’s facility'
00:44
The Blues were put through their paces at Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym by head MMA trainer Eugene Bareman.

‘We only accept winning’ - Top Kiwi UFC coach imparts advice to Blues after training
01:49
A Pacific Trust has been recruited to offer fans discounted, and even free tickets.

Hamilton's Sevens organisers looking to Pasifika fans for atmosphere at this year's event