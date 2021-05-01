Derek Chisora threatens to abandon fight with Joseph Parker after weigh-in spat

Derek Chisora has threatened to abandon tomorrow's fight against Joseph Parker because he refuses to walk out to the ring first.

The two boxers stared off at their weigh-in last night, before Chisora ignited a row over the walk-out process.

"We're arguing right now, back there," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"They want to do a coin flip, who comes in the ring first and who comes in the ring second.

"I was like 'nah not doing that'.

"Either I come in first or I'm going home right now."

Parker won the coin flip and chose to walk out second.

Chisora's manager David Haye said the row could lead to the fight being cancelled.

"I genuinely can't see the fight happening if Derek's told to come first," he said.

"I know it makes zero sense. He agreed it, he signed the contract.

"He's just that guy, he doesn't care, and unfortunately that's just the way it is."

Parker said the spat was "just more drama".

"It's fight time now," Parker told Sky Sports.

"It's time for business. We're here to fight, we're ready.

"We've had no problems with weight. The body is healthy and fresh and ready to go.

"I want to knock him out. I'll certainly beat him, but I want to knock him out. That's what I want to do."