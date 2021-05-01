TODAY |

Derek Chisora threatens to abandon fight with Joseph Parker after weigh-in spat

Source:  1 NEWS

Derek Chisora has threatened to abandon tomorrow's fight against Joseph Parker because he refuses to walk out to the ring first.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chisora threatened to abandon the fight if he didn't walk out second. Source: Sky Sports

The two boxers stared off at their weigh-in last night, before Chisora ignited a row over the walk-out process.

"We're arguing right now, back there," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"They want to do a coin flip, who comes in the ring first and who comes in the ring second.

"I was like 'nah not doing that'.

"Either I come in first or I'm going home right now."

Parker won the coin flip and chose to walk out second.

Chisora's manager David Haye said the row could lead to the fight being cancelled.

"I genuinely can't see the fight happening if Derek's told to come first," he said.

"I know it makes zero sense. He agreed it, he signed the contract.

"He's just that guy, he doesn't care, and unfortunately that's just the way it is."

Parker said the spat was "just more drama".

"It's fight time now," Parker told Sky Sports.

"It's time for business. We're here to fight, we're ready.

"We've had no problems with weight. The body is healthy and fresh and ready to go.

"I want to knock him out. I'll certainly beat him, but I want to knock him out. That's what I want to do."

Chisora was heavier at the weigh-in, tipping the scales at 113kg, while Parker was 109kg.

Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
2
Joseph Parker sheds light on split with Kevin Barry ahead of Derek Chisora fight
3
After two seasons in Japan, Brodie Retallick returning to NZ feeling revitalised
4
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
5
Derek Chisora threatens to abandon fight with Joseph Parker after weigh-in spat
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:32

More questions than answers as Olympics organisers forge on amid Japan's Covid-19 surge

'So grateful' - Olympian Ella Williams gets Covid-19 vaccine after initial concerns
05:00

NZ Olympic team want public to come up with name for 12-metre long skateboard

Review into Fish & Game finds 'extraordinary and unnecessary level of governance'