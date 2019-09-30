TODAY |

Dereck Chisora turns up Joseph Parker verbals, rates him 'one-out-of-10'

Dereck Chisora has turned up the trash talk ahead of his heavyweight boxing clash with Kiwi Joseph Parker, rating him just “one-out-of-10” on a UK sports show.

The pair will fight at London’s O2 Arena on October 27 as they both look to breathe life back into their careers.

Chisora used an appearance on Sky Sport UK’s Soccer AM to explain what he thought of Parker.

“One-out-of-10,” Chisora said when asked to give his appraisal of Parker.

“I like the guy, he’s a family man, a cool guy – I shook his hand.”

He said Parker appeared to lose motivation since moving to Las Vegas.

“The guy is good. He has a good right hand, but I believe that, since he moved to Vegas, he doesn’t have hunger.”

Chisora and Parker are due to fight in London at the end of October, and the trash talk has already started.
