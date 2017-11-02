 

Deontay Wilder lays out final offer to Anthony Joshua's promoter - '50-50 or we don't see a title fight'

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder insists any unification bout with Anthony Joshua must seem him get half of the proceeds.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout.

Source: Getty

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting a clash with Wilder next year but has previously said "over my dead body" when asked if Wilder will get a straight split.

The 32-year-old Wilder, who has won all 39 of his professional fights, is convinced Hearn is trying to talk his way out of a showdown.

"We're not (going to) chase anybody. I'm not chasing Joshua. If he doesn't want the fight, then that's fine," the American told ESPN: .

David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It is a great fight, it is one of the biggest fights in the world and everyone wants it. (But) it will be 50-50 or else we don't see a fight.

"If they want to use splits not to make a fight happen, then so be it. It is not like I'm asking for more, I'm saying this is a 50-50 fight and that's how it is.

"In the rematch we can talk about 60-40 splits of whatever - that is more acceptable."

Britain's IBF and the WBA champion Joshua saw off late replacement Carlos Takam in October and is focusing on a prospective bout against WBO champion Joseph Parker in the new year.

David Higgins announced today that discussion were ongoing with Joshua's promoter for a unification bout.
Source: 1 NEWS

Despite similar contractual issues, Joshua's camp have expressed confidence a deal can be struck to face the New Zealander early in 2018.

