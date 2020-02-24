TODAY |

Deontay Wilder exercising rematch clause against Tyson Fury as Anthony Joshua confirms own title defence

A third world-title fight between WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said overnight.

Fury took the title in Las Vegas on February 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought his British rival to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Warren wanted Fury's next fight to be a world-title unification bout with the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world champion Anthony Joshua, but Wilder had a rematch clause.

"He's invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are working towards," Warren told the UK's talkSPORT radio.

"It's contracted to take place in the States. That is in the contract and set in stone unless anyone agrees differently. But at the moment it is due to take place in the US by the end of June, early July - no later than that."

Adding to Warren's words is the confirmation overnight that Joshua will defend his titles in a mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua will put up the all of his belts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 20th June - the same fight window as that being discussed between Fury v Wilder III.

