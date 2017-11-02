 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Deontay Wilder to defend WBC title against Lewis Ortiz

share

Source:

AAP

American Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz at New York's Barclays Centre in March.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout.

Source: Getty

Wilder, a long-term target of IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua, has in Ortiz, accepted what is widely considered his greatest test yet.

He will be making the sixth defence of his title on March 3 having in November stopped Bermane Stiverne, when a match-up with Ortiz was cancelled after the Cuban, 38, tested positive for banned substances in a drugs test.

Ortiz avoided a ban after the WBC found he had taken diuretics for high blood pressure, although he was fined.

Meanwhile, Britain's Anthony Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA belts, is close to confirming his unification clash with New Zealand's WBO champion Joseph Parker, according to reports in the UK.

That fight is expected to take place on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


00:30
2
The former England batsman's innings lead his side to a 23-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Kevin Pietersen's masterclass leads Melbourne Stars to BBL derby win

00:30
3
The Spaniard edged Dutch player Robin Haase 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in Auckland.

'I feel good being here in Auckland' - Roberto Bautista Agut desperate for ASB Classic crown

00:29
4
The Argentine defeated the crowd favourite and five time champ in straight sets.

Juan Martin del Potro books ASB Classic final spot with thumping victory over David Ferrer

5
Maria Tutaia of New Zealand competes against April Brandley of Australia. 2017 Constellation Cup match, New Zealand Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds at Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 5 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Silver Ferns ramp up Commonwealth Games preparation with Northern Quad Series

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 