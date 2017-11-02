Deontay Wilder to defend WBC title against Lewis Ortiz

American Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz at New York's Barclays Centre in March.



Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout. Source: Getty

Wilder, a long-term target of IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua, has in Ortiz, accepted what is widely considered his greatest test yet.



He will be making the sixth defence of his title on March 3 having in November stopped Bermane Stiverne, when a match-up with Ortiz was cancelled after the Cuban, 38, tested positive for banned substances in a drugs test.



Ortiz avoided a ban after the WBC found he had taken diuretics for high blood pressure, although he was fined.



Meanwhile, Britain's Anthony Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA belts, is close to confirming his unification clash with New Zealand's WBO champion Joseph Parker, according to reports in the UK.

