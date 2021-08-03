Denmark in team pursuit final despite horror crash with GB

New Zealand's men's pursuit team will battle Australia for the bronze medal, after a crash between Denmark and Great Britain in the second semi-final saw the Brits fall into the seven-eight race.

After Italy broke the world record to pip the Kiwis for a spot in the gold medal race, chaos broke out soon after as Danish rider Frederik Madsen ran straight into the back of Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield, sending both crashing to the ground.

While the Brits managed to finish the race - and the Danes did not - it was the latter who were eventually given the spot in the gold medal final, the referees ruling the race ended when the Danes caught the Brits.

The result is a positive one for New Zealand, who will now face Australia in the bronze medal race rather than either Denmark or Great Britain.

The Kiwis were over two seconds faster than the Australians in the first round, and are the odds-on favourites to bring home the bronze tomorrow night.