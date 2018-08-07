Defiant Joseph Parker says he is still hungry to be champion, opens up about blackout

Joseph Parker's camp has a confirmed today that he will fight on for another five years and could possibly return back into the boxing ring later this year.
The 26-year-old spoke on home soil in Auckland today for the first time since his loss to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte two weeks ago in London.
Parker's promoter David Higgins announced today that his boxer will continue to fight and will look to recapture a world title and become a unified champion.
"Joseph has confirmed categorically that he wants to fight on for another five years, so there is no fence sitting there," said Higgins.
"We've got unfinished business, the goal remains the same to unify the heavyweight division.
"And so right now we are looking at various options, we are getting calls in from match makers and managers from around the world."
Higgins said there are various offers on the table at the moment and they will make a decision on what is right for Parker.
"There are fight options in the United Kingdom, in New Zealand, in the United States."
Higgins spoke to Matchroom Sport's manager and promoter Eddie Hearn (Anthony Joshua's promoter) last night about potential fights.
"His view is that our brand hasn't been dented in the UK and it took tremendous courage to go through that head-butt and then nearly come back and nearly get the win."
For now Parker will have some R&R with family and spend time with his new-born baby girl.
"Onwards and upwards we are just assessing various options and we are going to choose the best one and hopefully come back later this year."
Parker has now lost two fights in his professional career, going down to Whyte last month by unanimous decision and lost his WBO heavyweight title to multiple title holder Anthony Joshua by decision in April in Wales.
West Coast coach Adam Simpson believes Andrew Gaff was merely trying to whack Andrew Brayshaw in the chest when he broke the Fremantle midfielder's jaw.
Gaff will front the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night over his unprovoked punch that has rocked the AFL.
The 26-year-old is almost certain to be rubbed out for the rest of the AFL season, and maybe even the early part of next year.
Brayshaw underwent surgery on Sunday night, and won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks.
Gaff had been widely regarded as one of the AFL's fairest players before his brain fade in the western derby.
Simpson doesn't believe Gaff meant to punch Brayshaw in the face.
"Well, hand on heart, and knowing Andrew and speaking to him post game, he legitimately said to me he didn't mean to hit him in the head," Simpson told Channel 7.
"We need to own the incident, and he did, and there's going to be consequences.
"But I think about 30 seconds before (the punch) he hit him in the chest, and I think he tried to do the same thing and got it horribly wrong."
Simpson said Gaff was struggling to come to terms with what he had done.
"Andrew is devastated. He's really disappointed in himself and he's let himself down, and the club," Simpson said.
"But he's not the victim of course, we know that, our thoughts are with Andrew Brayshaw."
"I think it was grossly out of character, and something that Andrew is very disappointed in.
"We need to own it, and we need to make sure it doesn't happen again."
The likely loss of Gaff for the rest of the season is a huge blow to West Coast's premiership hopes.
The Eagles currently sit two wins clear in second spot, and face a crunch clash with Port Adelaide in Adelaide on Saturday.
Gaff had been in career-best form this season, and he'll now join star ruckman Nic Naitanui on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
Spearhead Josh Kennedy (shin) is unlikely to be fit to take on the Power.
"It's going to be hard not having Gaffy," Eagles midfielder Elliot Yeo said.
"Andrew's a really good player for us, and what he brings is going to be sorely missed.
"But we have confidence that the kids we have coming through will be able to fill the role that Gaffy's been playing."