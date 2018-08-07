 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Defiant Joseph Parker ignores calls to retire, says he is still hungry to be world champion

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker has shrugged off calls to retire after two consecutive losses, saying he is “still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again, to be unified champion.”

The heavyweight told 1 NEWS he respects former Duco chief executive Martin Snedden and his opinion that he should retire for the sake of his health.

“I respect Martin Snedden and I respect his opinion but what they have got to remember, it’s my career and I can chose when to retire.”

Joseph Parker reacts after being knocked down by Dillian Whyte during their heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Whyte won by unanimous decision. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight. Source: Associated Press

Hopefully everyone respects that and comes along for the journey because we’re not done yet.”

Parker was hopeful that fans in New Zealand and Samoa would remain behind him as he aims to rebound from the consecutive defeats to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

“The support we’ve been getting from NZ and Samoa has been tremendous, it’s probably the best support I’ve ever seen in a long time,” he said.

“I hope and pray that they (the fans) still support us in what we’re trying to achieve but the only reason we’re doing this is because we’re trying to represent NZ and Samoa the best we can and make them proud and hopefully we can do that.”

Parker, who turns 27 in January, said he still planned to fight until he turns 30.

Reflecting on the loss to Whyte, Parker said the second round headbutt had caused him to black out for the first time in his career and he felt he was slow from then on.

“It’s the first time I blacked out in a fight, I threw a punch and all of a sudden I’m on the ground and I sort of blacked out for two or three seconds.”

Parker’s promoter David Higgins announced today that they had decided against appealing the loss to Whyte on the grounds of an illegal blow.

"We've taken stock and decided to take high ground," Higgins said.

"We're pleased we made some noise. Frankly, it was a disgrace."

The Kiwi heavyweight has shrugged off calls to retire after consecutive losses, saying he is “still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again.” Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie in action during a Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Brumbies played at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders snubbed in Super Rugby team of the year as McKenzie is named player of the season
2

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
3

Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'
4

Defiant Joseph Parker ignores calls to retire, says he is still hungry to be world champion
5

Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:29
West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.

AFL club boss scoffs at talk his player could face courts over nasty on-field punch

Returning UFC great George St-Pierre would consider blockbuster showdown with Conor McGregor
00:29
West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.

Victim of brutal AFL punch won't be able to eat solid food for a month, mum in tears
1 NEWS

TJ Dillashaw earns vicious first round stoppage against Cody Garbrandt in epic UFC bantamweight title rematch

Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Joseph Parker's camp has a confirmed today that he will fight on for another five years and could possibly return back into the boxing ring later this year.

The 26-year-old spoke on home soil in Auckland today for the first time since his loss to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte two weeks ago in London.

Parker's promoter David Higgins announced today that his boxer will continue to fight and will look to recapture a world title and become a unified champion.

"Joseph has confirmed categorically that he wants to fight on for another five years, so there is no fence sitting there," said Higgins.

Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination. Source: Breakfast

"We've got unfinished business, the goal remains the same to unify the heavyweight division.

"And so right now we are looking at various options, we are getting calls in from match makers and managers from around the world."

Higgins said there are various offers on the table at the moment and they will make a decision on what is right for Parker.

"There are fight options in the United Kingdom, in New Zealand, in the United States."

Higgins spoke to Matchroom Sport's manager and promoter Eddie Hearn (Anthony Joshua's promoter) last night about potential fights.

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry. Source: 1 NEWS

"His view is that our brand hasn't been dented in the UK and it took tremendous courage to go through that head-butt and then nearly come back and nearly get the win."

For now Parker will have some R&R with family and spend time with his new-born baby girl.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"Onwards and upwards we are just assessing various options and we are going to choose the best one and hopefully come back later this year."

Parker has now lost two fights in his professional career, going down to Whyte last month by unanimous decision and lost his WBO heavyweight title to multiple title holder Anthony Joshua by decision in April in Wales.

Parker's promoter David Higgins said his fighter aims to fight for another five years.
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:45
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too

AFL club coach adamant player didn't mean to strike opposition's jaw

AAP
Topics
Other Sport

West Coast coach Adam Simpson believes Andrew Gaff was merely trying to whack Andrew Brayshaw in the chest when he broke the Fremantle midfielder's jaw.

Gaff will front the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night over his unprovoked punch that has rocked the AFL.

The 26-year-old is almost certain to be rubbed out for the rest of the AFL season, and maybe even the early part of next year.

Brayshaw underwent surgery on Sunday night, and won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks.

Gaff had been widely regarded as one of the AFL's fairest players before his brain fade in the western derby.

Simpson doesn't believe Gaff meant to punch Brayshaw in the face.

"Well, hand on heart, and knowing Andrew and speaking to him post game, he legitimately said to me he didn't mean to hit him in the head," Simpson told Channel 7.

"We need to own the incident, and he did, and there's going to be consequences.

"But I think about 30 seconds before (the punch) he hit him in the chest, and I think he tried to do the same thing and got it horribly wrong."

Simpson said Gaff was struggling to come to terms with what he had done.

"Andrew is devastated. He's really disappointed in himself and he's let himself down, and the club," Simpson said.

"But he's not the victim of course, we know that, our thoughts are with Andrew Brayshaw."

"I think it was grossly out of character, and something that Andrew is very disappointed in.

"We need to own it, and we need to make sure it doesn't happen again."

The likely loss of Gaff for the rest of the season is a huge blow to West Coast's premiership hopes.

The Eagles currently sit two wins clear in second spot, and face a crunch clash with Port Adelaide in Adelaide on Saturday.

Gaff had been in career-best form this season, and he'll now join star ruckman Nic Naitanui on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

Spearhead Josh Kennedy (shin) is unlikely to be fit to take on the Power.

"It's going to be hard not having Gaffy," Eagles midfielder Elliot Yeo said.

"Andrew's a really good player for us, and what he brings is going to be sorely missed.

"But we have confidence that the kids we have coming through will be able to fill the role that Gaffy's been playing."

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
Topics
Other Sport