Deep south to join in on Team NZ's America's Cup celebrations

Dunedin's central city will be dressed in black-and-white balloons and helicopters will drop confetti, weather permitting, when the city stages its America's Cup celebrations.

A parade for Otago and Southland people to celebrate Team New Zealand's victory in Bermuda will begin midday on Thursday.

It follows similar events in Auckland last Thursday, in Wellington tomorrow and in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The parade will begin at midday from outside the Dental School in Great King Street and go down Frederick and George Streets to the Octagon, where there will be a civic welcome.

Twenty-eight Team NZ members will take part.

"We are delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate this impressive win with the team," Dunedin mayor Dave Cull said.