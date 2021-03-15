Decision on next host of Amercia's Cup delayed

A decision on the next host of the America's Cup has been delayed.

Emirates Team New Zealand ahead of race 7, Day 4 of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday the 14th of March 2021. Source: Photosport

In a statement today, Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron said they are continuing to work through details and gather information from three international bids.

A host was expected to be announced this week.

New Zealand's lockdown has prevented TNZ members from travelling overseas to potential venues.

This week, they also received a letter from rich-lister Mark Dunphy, who is aiming to pull together a consortium to keep the regatta in New Zealand.

"As we have always maintained throughout, however unlikely it seemed, Auckland has never been off the table for obvious reasons," Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton said.

"So now that we finally have an 11th hour letter from Mr Dunphy, it would be remiss of us not to explore the viability of an Auckland event and if it in fact can be fully and completely funded locally. To date there has been no evidence of this being the case.”

Valencia has pulled out of the running, while it appears Cork in Ireland is facing significant pressure over the costs.

Barcelona and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia remain in the running.