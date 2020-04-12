Debate: If you could make one athlete past or present injury-free for their career, who would it be?

With nearly all sports cancelled across the globe, the lockdown has meant days of reminiscing, debating and watching old games for sport fans.

Source: Associated Press

By Sanjay Krishna

Amongst the nostalgic sports viewing, an old question from Twitter has caught the attention of the 1 NEWS online sports team and sparked a debate that's lasted days.

The question: If you can go back and give any single athlete a clean bill of health for their career, who do you choose and why?

Many names were mentioned and while one would expect that the majority of picks would be up-and-coming players struck down by injury on their way to stardom, most of the names we've picked are icons who managed to achieve greatness despite their careers being marred by injury or ill health.

Here are some names we've discussed, but who would you choose?

Jonah Lomu

Jonah Lomu scored four tries in the semi-final against England in 1995. Source: Associated Press

First on the list and a unanimous choice across the newsroom. The late-great All Blacks winger changed rugby, leading the game into the professional era as its poster child and first superstar.

Although Lomu is regarded as one of the greatest ever, most of his career he played with a rare and crippling kidney disease called Nephrotic Syndrome.

Lomu went through well publicised stint on dialysis and a quest for a kidney transplant which lasted years, robbing him of much of what should have been the peak of his career.

Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson is a name not familar to many Kiwi sports fans but our counterparts in the USA will know of the legendary status of the athlete some consider to be the best ever.

Jackson was a force in both Major League Baseball and the NFL but a career-derailing hip dislocation suffered playing football robbed sports fans of a chance to see his unique athletic prowess dominate two codes.

He is still remembered for his insane displays of strength and athleticism such as the time he ran up a wall to take a catch and when he broke a baseball bat on his head.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods. Source: Associated Press

Fifteen major titles and undoubtedly one of the best golfers ever. But he achieved all that despite back and knee injuries robbing him of a decade and what should have been the latter years of his peak.

Woods is still playing and still has the ability to dominate, with a Masters victory last year but who knows how many more majors he could've had if he was at full strength.

Shane Bond

Source: 1 NEWS

One of the few New Zealand bowlers who genuinely troubled even the best batsmen. He had express pace coupled with accuracy. Not to mention a bowling action you could watch all day long.

Bond's career fell victim to the classic fast bowler's malady of stress fractures.

Michael Owen

Michael Owen. Source: Photosport

The former Liverpool star was never the same after a serious hamstring injury in the late 90s, the first of 28 injuries across his career. That injury saw Owen tear the muscle from the bone, stripping the Ballon D'or winner of his confidence and the lightning pace he had burst onto the scene with at the 1998 World Cup.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo lifted the World Cup in 2002. Source: Associated Press

One of football's all-time great strikers who attained the status despite suffering some serious injuries. The Brazillian striker, had 200 club and international goals under his belt by the age of 23 and was still great in his career despite a series of serious knee injuries.

Derek Rose

Derek Rose. Source: Photosport

Rose won the NBA MVP in 2011 playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls before tearing his ACL in 2012 and was never the same again. He had repeated injuries, robbing him of his spectacular athleticism and causing him to miss the majority of games across a number of seasons.

Some other notable Kiwi athletes who have suffered through career defining injuries:

Eliza McCartney - fingers crossed the pole vaulter can find fitness after injury robbed her of kicking on from her medal at the Rio Olympics.

Eliza McCartney. Source: SKY

Christian Cullen - One of the great All Black fullbacks but was never back to his best after a series of knee injuries.

Source: 1 NEWS

Charlie Ngatai - Seemed poised to burst on the All Blacks scene before a series of concussions cruelly robbed him of the chance.