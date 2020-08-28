TODAY |

Dean Barker taking 'tough to swallow' lessons of failed campaigns into next America's Cup challenge

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi sailor Dean Barker says he feels like he's back home in Auckland - even if in his next America's Cup campaign he'll be trying to snatch away the Auld Mug after years of trying to win it for Team New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barker once tried to win back the Auld Mug for NZ but now he's looking to take it away with American Magic. Source: Breakfast

Barker is back on Kiwi soil as the helmsman for New York Yacht Club entry American Magic in next year's regatta, having previously skippered Team NZ in two failed campaigns - including the heartbreaking 2013 America's Cup in which New Zealand jumped out to an 8-1 lead before Oracle Team USA eventually came back to win the regatta 9-8.

The 47-year-old told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning those experiences, along with his time as skipper for Softbank Team Japan in 2015, have helped him grow as a sailor.

"The list is pretty long, probably too long to go through now," Barker said when asked what he had learned so far.

"Over the different campaigns, there's been some different lessons for sure. Some were very tough to swallow and others have hopefully made me a better person.

"Hopefully those experiences can help with this team to provide some of the grey hair or experience that sometimes can be useful when it counts."

Watch the full interview above to hear from Barker about his team's boat and preparing for next year's challenge.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:37
Dean Barker taking 'tough to swallow' lessons of failed campaigns into next America's Cup challenge
2
Netball star Laura Langman opens up about her retirement from the Silver Ferns
3
Harris-Tavita to face former Warriors after being included in side to face the Knights
4
Dallas' Luka Doncic drains three point buzzer-beater to beat Clippers in overtime
5
The Bus is back! Julian Savea turns down Mitre 10 Cup offers to stick with Wellington
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:22

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt confirmed as Covid-19 positive
00:31

Usain Bolt in self-isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results
03:46

Paralympian Ben Tuimaseve given second shot at glory after Covid-19 delay

NFL returns 77 positive Covid-19 cases from 11 teams after re-examination