Dean Barker taking 'tough to swallow' lessons of failed campaigns into next America's Cup challenge

Kiwi sailor Dean Barker says he feels like he's back home in Auckland - even if in his next America's Cup campaign he'll be trying to snatch away the Auld Mug after years of trying to win it for Team New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barker is back on Kiwi soil as the helmsman for New York Yacht Club entry American Magic in next year's regatta, having previously skippered Team NZ in two failed campaigns - including the heartbreaking 2013 America's Cup in which New Zealand jumped out to an 8-1 lead before Oracle Team USA eventually came back to win the regatta 9-8.

The 47-year-old told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning those experiences, along with his time as skipper for Softbank Team Japan in 2015, have helped him grow as a sailor.

"The list is pretty long, probably too long to go through now," Barker said when asked what he had learned so far.

"Over the different campaigns, there's been some different lessons for sure. Some were very tough to swallow and others have hopefully made me a better person.

"Hopefully those experiences can help with this team to provide some of the grey hair or experience that sometimes can be useful when it counts."