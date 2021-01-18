Dean Barker says picking America's Cup winner now would be a 'stab in the dark'

Kiwi American Magic helmsman Dean Barker believes it’s too early to pick a winner for this year’s America’s Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS

Barker gave some insights into the regatta after his syndicate was eliminated on Saturday by Luna Rossa in a 4-0 sweep, thanks in part to their repaired boat Patriot still having technical faults from the serious capsize it suffered two weeks prior.

The Kiwi sailor told Newstalk ZB it’s anyone’s game currently.

“You have hunches how you think it could go, but it would be just a complete stab in the dark,” Barker said.

“Team New Zealand was clearly the strongest in the Christmas Cup across the wind race. And they are clearly very fast and have very good sailors …. got all the ingredients. The difficult thing is whether they will be race-ready when they turn up in March.”

Barker also reflected on American Magic’s failed campaign, admitting their run took a nosedive when their boat did, unlike the other two challengers who have continued to progress and develop.

“We felt we were on a good trajectory until we capsized the boat. Without question Luna Rossa have stepped up a lot since the day we raced them in that capsize,” Barker said.

“INEOS have proven everyone wrong the way they turned things around in the Christmas Cup.

“It’s incredible how much faster the boats are going over the space of a year or so. Obviously the gains get smaller the further you get into the process, but it’s incredible how much you can improve in a week or a couple of weeks and that will just continue all the way through.”

As such, Barker believes Team New Zealand could face some challenges early on in their defence with the Kiwis forced to train alone without gaining racing experience until the America’s Cup starts on March 6.

When asked about his future in the sport, Barker reiterated he needed time to take everything in before looking at another America’s Cup campaign.

Barker’s first America’s Cup experience came as part of the successful defence of the Auld Mug in 2000 with Team New Zealand but has since suffered painful losses trying to defend or win it.