Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

Team Japan skipper Dean Barker has joked about the effects of yesterday's collision with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR during America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Speaking to media after the second day of racing, New Zealander Barker and BAR skipper Ben Ainslie were asked about the condition of their boats following the incident the previous day.

While Ainslie kept his cards close to his chest, Barker gave a much more Kiwi response.

"We've still got a bit of work to do," Barker said.

"The shore crew are looking forward to when Ben's gonna bring some beers down, it didn't happen last night so I'm guessing he'll probably do it tonight."