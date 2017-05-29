 

Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

Team Japan skipper Dean Barker has joked about the effects of yesterday's collision with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR during America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.
Speaking to media after the second day of racing, New Zealander Barker and BAR skipper Ben Ainslie were asked about the condition of their boats following the incident the previous day.

While Ainslie kept his cards close to his chest, Barker gave a much more Kiwi response.

"We've still got a bit of work to do," Barker said.

"The shore crew are looking forward to when Ben's gonna bring some beers down, it didn't happen last night so I'm guessing he'll probably do it tonight."

Ainslie didn't see the funny side, sitting with an awkwardly straight face.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson is buzzing about Team NZ's performances in the America's Cup qualification series.
