Dean Barker confirms Japan will be ready to race Team NZ, despite horror collision with reckless Ben Ainslie

Team Japan will be back on the water tomorrow to race Emirates Team New Zealand, despite a nasty collision involving Landrover BAR in today's America's Cup action.

In an awful pre-start blunder, Ainslie's boat collided with Dean Barker's Team Japan.

Ainslie had come under fire in the build-up to racing, colliding with Team New Zealand less than a week out from the start of racing.

Barker said no sailors were injured in today's incident on Bermuda's Great Sound, which saw BAR slip on its foils and drop onto the Japanese cockpit, although both boats sustained damage.

Barker said it was a "hairy moment", but was thankful there was no serious damage to kit or personnel.

"Both boats have damage, it hit all the guys but doesn’t seem anyone is too badly injured," he said on Team Japan's website.

"The nature of the racing is it's getting closer and harder and it’s all part of the game. Ben wasn't intending to hit us.

"We saw an ugly big black hull coming towards the side of the boat. One of our grinder pedestal handles went through the side of their boat. There was a bit of damage to us but we can sort it for tomorrow."

Japan won that race, after losing to Artemis Racing in their first outing.