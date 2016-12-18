Deadline nears for Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury fight terms

British heavyweight Hughie Fury has been given a deadline to agree to terms for his upcoming fight with Joseph Parker.

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi Source: Getty

WBO President Paco Valcarcel took to Twitter to give Fury until 1am tomorrow (NZT) to finalise the bout, otherwise forgo the opportunity to challenge Parker for the WBO belt.

Team Parker and Duco Events secured the purse bid to stage the fight at the beginning of February, however Fury and his team appear reluctant to travel to New Zealand for the fight scheduled for April.