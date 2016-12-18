Deadline nears for Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury fight terms

Source:
British heavyweight Hughie Fury has been given a deadline to agree to terms for his upcoming fight with Joseph Parker.
Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi
Source: Getty
WBO President Paco Valcarcel took to Twitter to give Fury until 1am tomorrow (NZT) to finalise the bout, otherwise forgo the opportunity to challenge Parker for the WBO belt.
Team Parker and Duco Events secured the purse bid to stage the fight at the beginning of February, however Fury and his team appear reluctant to travel to New Zealand for the fight scheduled for April.
Fury's withdrawal would mean that Parker would have to fight another top 15 contender, with names like Dillian Whyte and Andrey Fedesov being touted for the Kiwi heavyweight's first defence of his WBO title.
