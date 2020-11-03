David Nyika looks to turn pro in bout on the Parker-Fa undercard

New Zealand Commonwealth Games boxing star David Nyika hopes to make his pro-debut on the Joseph Parker, Junior Fa undercard.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist began training with Parker today in a closed session.

1 NEWS understands Nyika wants to fight on the undercard of Parker and Fa before competing at the Olympics next year.

“There is the ability for David to turn pro and stay amateur. There's some complexities around it, where Boxing New Zealand have to be the sanctioning body,” Fa’s promoter Mark Kiddell told 1 NEWS.

Meanwhile, Fa has been practicing fighting southpaw for his upcoming Kiwi mega-clash with Parker on December 12.