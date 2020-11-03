TODAY |

David Nyika looks to turn pro in bout on the Parker-Fa undercard

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Commonwealth Games boxing star David Nyika hopes to make his pro-debut on the Joseph Parker, Junior Fa undercard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Commonwealth Games golden boy Nyika has begun training with Joseph Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist began training with Parker today in a closed session.

1 NEWS understands Nyika wants to fight on the undercard of Parker and Fa before competing at the Olympics next year.

“There is the ability for David to turn pro and stay amateur. There's some complexities around it, where Boxing New Zealand have to be the sanctioning body,” Fa’s promoter Mark Kiddell told 1 NEWS.

Meanwhile, Fa has been practicing fighting southpaw for his upcoming Kiwi mega-clash with Parker on December 12.

“Joseph hasn't fought many southpaws, so we're aware that he doesn't have a lot of experience with them,” Kiddell says.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Melbourne Cup horse Anthony Van Dyck put down after sustaining injury mid-race
2
Jacinda Ardern victorious again, drawing Melbourne Cup winner in Labour's sweepstake
3
All the way from Ōtara, Carlos Ulberg vying for lucrative UFC contract
4
Court hears graphic details in rape trial of NRL star Jack de Belin
5
Watch: Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup at desolate Flemington Racecourse
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:05

‘Absolutely amazing’ - NZ breeder with two runners in the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup
00:23

Melbourne Cup to go ahead today without usual crowds, despite Covid-19 restrictions easing

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll advances at the Qatar Open
01:57

All the way from Ōtara, Carlos Ulberg vying for lucrative UFC contract