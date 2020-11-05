David Nyika, Joseph Parker team up in training camp to help each other reach goals

Olympic boxer David Nyika has joined former heavyweight champion and fellow Kiwi Joseph Parker's training camp as a sparring partner but there's plenty of positive for him as well.

Parker's team confirmed this afternoon Nyika had joined them as their boxer prepares to fight Junior Fa in a bout being labelled "New Zealand's fight of the century" next month.

Nyika, who is still an amatuer having won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, could also end up on the fight card for the December 12 fight but organisers said conditions were still being discussed as he didn't want it to jeoperdise his chances to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Regardless, Parker said Nyika's presence is already being felt.

"It's exciting to have David in camp," Parker said.

"It's what we need. He has an exciting future and has already achieved a lot so far in his career... I know the goal is the Olympics but it's good to work together and help each other out.

"He better come ready tomorrow because we've got eight or 10 rounds!"

Parker said on top of Nyika's pedigree, he offers a similar build to Fa to help him prepare.

"David's got the height and reach to give us what we need.

"He's right up there [with sparring partners I've had]."

For Nyika, he said the experience is a huge step for his Tokyo preparations.

"No one would have seen my entourage come in because there was none - I'm a solo trainer," Nyika said.

"It's really cool to come and join the camp. They've been super hospitable and really accomadating so it's been a great opportunity for me to mix it up with some of the best."

Nyika added it also gives him an insight into life as a professional boxer should he go down that path.

"I think this is a step in the right direction in terms of immersing myself in that kind of environment."