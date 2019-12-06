David Liti steals the show as athletes show off 2020 Olympic uniforms - and their dance moves

Some of our Olympic stars have given a glimpse of their talents off the track and field at the Olympic gala dinner in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Weightlifter David Liti was among those showing off - not only the new Olympic uniforms, but some impressive moves too.

There's no word yet on whether he's made the cut for the dance crew.

"They actually talked to me about signing me, I wish,” a laughing Liti told 1 NEWS.

The athletes-turned-models will wear the new gear around the Olympic village, and hopefully on the podium.

“There's a lot of power behind the fern, there's a lot of history," canoe sprinter Kayla Imrie said. "Growing up as a young girl, you know, I had idols that I looked up to that wore that fern.

“To be able to wear it today and next year at the Tokyo Olympics is really special.”