 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

David Higgins predicts winner of Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte fight to get heavyweight title shot

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins predicts his fighter has the skills to put away British rival Dillian Whyte and believes the outcome of their bout will have major implications in the heavyweight division.

Kiwi boxer Parker is set to face Whyte in London's O2 Arena this Sunday (NZ time).

Higgins says the winner of the fight between Parker and Whyte will shift the winner into title contention.

"There is a lot at stake, the winner of this fight in my opinion will get a rematch with Anthony Joshua in April at Wembley, why do I say that? I know how difficult those Americans (Deontay Wilder) are to deal with," said Higgins.

"Joseph's goal is still to unify the division."

After Parker lost to WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in April in Wales, his camp were eager to get back into the ring and work their way back up the heavyweight rankings.

"We jumped on it straight away (the Whyte fight) because we have always been about trying to get to the top as quick as possible."

WBC American heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was expected to fight Joshua this year, but last month contract negotiations broke down and Joshua was made to defend his WBA title against Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

"Wouldn't surprise me if they (Wilder's camp) mess around being greedy and the winner of this fight will be ranked number one in a couple of sanctioned bodies and is a sitter to step straight in against Joshua if Deontay Wilder proves to be difficult again."

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

Parker's promoter says the winner of the bout will most likely get a shot at WBO, WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua. Source: SKY SPORTS UK
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:58
1 NEWS reporter Michelle Prendiville spoke with 16-year-old Rachael Archer.

Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider
"Lismore, NSW, Australia - May 9, 2012: This is the official ball of AFL, Australian Rules Football, and has been used since the 1880s"

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
00:11
Footage of a Chicago Cubs fan grabbing a ball in the crowd drew outrage online, but there’s a backstory.

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
00:32
The British heavyweight talked up Parker's credentials but said he is prepared to exchange blows and win by knockout at the O2 Arena in London.

'He feels he's got something to prove' - Dillian Whyte on Joseph Parker showdown
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court