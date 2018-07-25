David Higgins predicts winner of Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte fight to get heavyweight title shot

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins predicts his fighter has the skills to put away British rival Dillian Whyte and believes the outcome of their bout will have major implications in the heavyweight division.

Kiwi boxer Parker is set to face Whyte in London's O2 Arena this Sunday (NZ time).

Higgins says the winner of the fight between Parker and Whyte will shift the winner into title contention.

"There is a lot at stake, the winner of this fight in my opinion will get a rematch with Anthony Joshua in April at Wembley, why do I say that? I know how difficult those Americans (Deontay Wilder) are to deal with," said Higgins.

"Joseph's goal is still to unify the division."

After Parker lost to WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in April in Wales, his camp were eager to get back into the ring and work their way back up the heavyweight rankings.

"We jumped on it straight away (the Whyte fight) because we have always been about trying to get to the top as quick as possible."

WBC American heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was expected to fight Joshua this year, but last month contract negotiations broke down and Joshua was made to defend his WBA title against Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

"Wouldn't surprise me if they (Wilder's camp) mess around being greedy and the winner of this fight will be ranked number one in a couple of sanctioned bodies and is a sitter to step straight in against Joshua if Deontay Wilder proves to be difficult again."