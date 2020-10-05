Date for bout between Kiwi boxing rivals Joseph Parker, Junior Fa pushed back a day

The heavyweight boxing bout between Kiwi rivals Joseph Parker and Junior Fa has been given a miniscule date change, with the fight taking place a day later than originally scheduled.

Kiwi heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Fa were initially set to face off in New Zealand's "fight of the century" on Friday, December 11 at Auckland's Spark Arena but organisers confirmed this morning the bout has been pushed back a day to Saturday, December 12.

The fight's original date was done to avoid a potential clash with an All Blacks game on the Saturday, but with the new Tri-Nations schedule finishing in late November, organisers feel they can now make the most of the fight by moving it back a day.

The move also means more Kiwis wanting to attend the fight can travel more easily with the fight no longer on a work day while also potentially playing out to more pay-per-view audiences in Europe, where it'll be Saturday morning.

"As a non-working day for many, Saturday provides the best opportunity for more people to attend the event, especially those travelling to Auckland from all around the country," Duco Events director David Higgins said.

"This is the biggest heavyweight contest in New Zealand in history and we are really keen to break the pay-per-view record set by David Tua vs Shane Cameron in 2009."