Darts rookie stuns world champion van Gerwen to reach World Championships final

Darts rookie Rob Cross has shocked the darts' world, defeating world champion Michael van Gerwen to set up an all-English final against Phil "The Power" Taylor at the World Championships in London today.

In his first year as a professional, Cross came into the match as the tournament's 20th seed, facing the two time world champion in a dramatic semi-final.

Cross, held his nerve in the 11-set match, winning 6-5 in a sudden death shootout, while van Gerwen missed five attempts at what could have been match-winning doubles.