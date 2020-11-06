TODAY |

Daredevil 10-year-olds loving the crazy world of ski racing

This weekend, the annual Bridge to Bridge Water Ski race – an 82km sprint down the Waikato River – will test even the most competent athletes brave enough to line up for it.

After all, anyone entering will be pulled behind a boat for around an hour as they race to the finish in Hamilton.

However, there’s two special competitors – 10-year-olds Amos Ratuki and Ellison Hollands – who can’t wait to show off their fast and fearless sides.

“You don’t have to be crazy, you just have to have guts to do it because it is a little bit dangerous,” Amos told 1 NEWS.

Hurtling down a river at 100km/h is probably more than a little dangerous but Ellison said it’s also a lot of fun.

“I like it because I get to spend time with my dad and I just like getting out of school sometimes!”

If all goes to plan this Sunday, both Amos and Ellison will make history with their runs, Bridge to Bridge chairman Brad Dutton said.

“We've got a youngest skier trophy for boys and girls and I think the youngest age on it at the moment on both sides is 11-years-old so these guys would be the youngest.”

Before anyone asks where their parents are, they’ll actually be right in the thick of the actions with Ellison’s dad Gene being the driver and Amos' mum Amanda, the observer.

Both admit it's not a relaxing spectator sport.

“It's not really about whether I let him do it,” Ms Ratuki said.

“He loves it, so you just kind of do what you do as a parent because that's what you're supposed to - encourage them.”

