Danielle Aitchison wins bronze in 100m T36 final

Danielle Aitchison has won bronze in the final of the 100m T36 on Wednesday night in Tokyo.

New Zealand's Danielle Aitchison in the Women's 200m T36 at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Getty

By Symone Tafuna'i

The 20-year-old finished behind China's Shi Yiting and Russia's Elena Ivanova.

The medal is Aitchison’s second in Tokyo after she won a silver medal in the 200m T36 on Sunday.

The Hamilton athlete had a strong finish in the 100m as she claimed her second Paralympic medal with a time of 14.62, just 0.02 seconds from the second-placed Russian.

Leading up to the finals, Aitchison had qualified fastest out of the two heats on Wednesday morning.

Aitchison began competing in Para athletics at the age of 16 in 2017.