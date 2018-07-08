 

Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion, calls out wrestling star Brock Lesnar

Associated Press

Daniel Cormier added the UFC heavyweight championship to his light heavyweight title this afternoon, stopping Stipe Miocic in dramatic fashion during the first round of their superfight at UFC 226.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Source: Getty

Cormier (21-1) flattened the UFC's long-reigning heavyweight champ with a right elbow out of a clinch.

He finished Miocic (18-3) on the ground with 27 seconds left in the round by landing several shots to the defenseless champion's head.

Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously.

Conor McGregor was the UFC's featherweight champ in 2016 when he took the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier celebrates his win over Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Daniel Cormier celebrates his win over Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Source: Getty

The 39-year-old Cormier has never lost to anyone except Jon Jones, and his five-inch height disadvantage against Miocic was no problem.

After being announced the winner Cormier called out former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar who entered the octogan and welcomed the challenge.

